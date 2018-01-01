Build your portfolio with a free stock.

Say goodbye to trading commissions
And hello to the future of trading
Robinhood started with the idea that a technology-driven brokerage could operate with significantly less overhead.
We cut out the fat that makes other brokerages costly — hundreds of storefront locations and manual account management.
Account Protection
Secure and Encrypted
Robinhood uses state-of-the-art security measures when handling your information. Your sensitive personal information is fully encrypted and securely stored.
Robinhood Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which protects securities customers of its members up to $500,000 (including $250,000 for claims for cash). Explanatory brochure available upon request or at www.sipc.org.
Check the background of Robinhood on FINRA's BrokerCheck.